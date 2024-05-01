Madinah; Rua Al Madinah Holding has reached a partnership agreement with Hilton to open three hotels as part of the Rua Al Madinah project.

The hotels, including Conrad Rua Al Madinah, DoubleTree by Hilton Rua Al Madinah, and Hilton Garden Inn Rua Al Madinah, will offer “over 1,600 keys”, according to a press release from Rua Al Madinah.



Located east of the Prophet’s Mosque, Rua Al Madinah aims to create a modern urban environment that conforms with the religious and cultural significance of the holy city of Madinah.



According to the release, the agreement marks a significant milestone for Rua Al Madinah, and signifies the debut of the luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in the city. It is expected to generate over 1,100 jobs, opening doors and offering career prospects for Saudi individuals.



Rua Al Madinah Holding CEO Ahmed Al Juhani said: "This hotel management agreement marks a crucial step in elevating the experience of Madinah's local and international visitors.



Our company strives to achieve the objectives of our project, aimed at contributing to increasing visitor capacity and delivering an unparalleled experience."



Hilton's President for the Middle East and Africa Guy Hutchinson said that the agreement with Rua Al Madinah represents an important step in Hilton's expansion in Saudi Arabia. The hotels will enhance Hilton's presence in the Kingdom, and specifically in Madinah, "catering to the thousands of visitors and pilgrims who travel through Madinah every year".



Hilton currently operates 19 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences.



According to the release, "its development pipeline of more than 60 properties includes the introduction of new brands like LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the coming years".



Rua Al Madinah Holding has reached a series of strategic agreements, within Rua Al Madinah project, with world-renowned hospitality leaders. These agreements aim to enhance the visitor experience in Madinah by providing "premier hospitality services", which align seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, among whose goals is accommodating 30 million visitors.