UAE – Business-to-business (B2B) marketplace Plain Tiger has seThe investment is part of Plain Tiger’s $1.50 million Seed round, which will be used to expand into Saudi Arabia and accelerate more hotels' pathway to net zero procurementcured an investment from Dubai-based Venture Capital (VC) firm AngelSpark, according to a press release.

The investment is part of Plain Tiger’s $1.50 million Seed round, which will be used to expand into Saudi Arabia and accelerate more hotels' pathway to net zero procurement.

Founded in 2021 by Alexandra Polson and Oliver Baillie, Plain Tiger connects hotels with eco-friendly suppliers, saving them time, and money, as well as lowering their environmental impact.

The Co-Founder and Director of AngelSpark, Alexandra Polson, commented: “Through the process, we've been so impressed by their conviction and shared vision for what we can achieve with Plain Tiger.”

“We are delighted to give them an allocation in our $1.50 million Seed funding round that we will use to further develop our B2B marketplace technology, expand into KSA and accelerate more hotels' pathway to net zero procurement,” Polson added.

Abeer Nicola Nijmeh, AngelSpark’s internal sponsor in this investment, said: “We are excited by Plain Tiger's vision to support hotels with their sustainability commitments and believe Plain Tiger has the right team and traction to deliver outsized impact and growth."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

