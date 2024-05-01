UAE-headquartered hospitality brand LEVA Hotels has signed its latest property Al Olaya, a luxury five-star hotel boasting 134 keys nestled in the bustling heart of Riyadh, in collaboration with their local partners Siraj Holdings.

In an exclusive partnership with Dr Nouf Mohammed Fahad Al-Saud – President of Dhaliliyah Group, LEVA Hotels embarks on a journey to redefine a new era of opulent hospitality, setting a benchmark for excellence in Riyadh's vibrant hospitality landscape, a statement said.

This move signifies LEVA Hotels' evolution from a provider of acclaimed four-star experiences to a brand offering luxury hospitality.

LEVA Hotels, Riyadh, stands poised to cater to the demand for premium hospitality experiences. With projections of 150 million tourists by 2030 as stated by Knight Frank, the hotel is strategically positioned to contribute to the kingdom's tourism growth trajectory with a projected 320,000 rooms envisioned as part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious tourism infrastructure development plans.

LEVA's distinguished five-star hotel presents guests with a breathtaking city vistas and a wealth of amenities, including an indoor pool, a meticulously appointed gym, two culinary destinations, and versatile event spaces comprising five meeting rooms and two grand ballrooms, embodying a new standard of opulent hospitality in Riyadh.

Conveniently positioned within close proximity to iconic landmarks such as the Al Faisaliah Tower and the revered King Khalid Grand Mosque, the five-star property ensures effortless accessibility to key destinations. With King Khalid International Airport a mere 31 kilometres away, guests can anticipate seamless travel experiences, whether for business or leisure pursuits.

"We are delighted to unveil the debut of our premier five-star property in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in our journey," remarked J S Anand, founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels.

For business travellers seeking luxury and convenience, the hotel in the heart of Al Olaya, Riyadh's main commercial area, is an ideal choice. Its proximity to key business centres and government offices makes it perfect for professionals visiting Riyadh.

Additionally, culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a variety of international flavours and healthy dishes right at the hotel.

Dr Nouf Mohammed Fahad Al-Saud said: "The launch of LEVA Hotel Riyadh signifies a new era of luxury hospitality in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that together, we will set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry."

The opening of LEVA Hotel Riyadh marks a significant step forward for the brand, strengthening its footprint in Saudi Arabia alongside its two 4-star hotels in Jeddah.

Since its establishment in 2019, LEVA has flourished to encompass 10 hotels and over 550 keys throughout the MENA region. This expansion aligns with LEVA Hotels' strategic vision to redefine hospitality experiences and create lasting memories for guests across the globe.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).