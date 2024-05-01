Saudi Arabia - Marriott International and Al Qimmah Hospitality (a subsidiary of BinDawood Trading) have signed an agreement to introduce the JW Marriott brand in Jeddah.

Situated on the Jeddah Corniche, JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah is anticipated to be a haven for travellers who seek a luxury escape to the waterfront destination, paired with exceptional service and holistic well-being experiences, a statement said.

Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Development – Middle East, Marriott International said: “The signing of JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah continues to reflect the strong growth opportunities for our luxury brands across the kingdom.

“As part of the country’s Vision 2030 framework, Jeddah continues to build itself as a leisure and business destination.

“We look forward to working with Al Qimmah Hospitality and BinDawood Trading to enhance the city’s luxury hospitality landscape with the JW Marriott brand’s legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design, and enriching well-being experiences.”

On behalf of Al Qimmah Hospitality, Dr Abdul Razzaq BinDawood, said: “We extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom who have paved the way for mixed-use real estate development and the expansion of luxury hospitality offerings in Jeddah.

“We will leverage our expertise and experience in the retail and hospitality sectors to make JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah a successful addition to the city’s landscape.”

JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah is anticipated to offer 280 stylishly appointed guestrooms including more than 50 suites. Plans for the hotel include two restaurants, a lobby cafe and pool lounge, and leisure facilities including a swimming pool, fitness centre, and Spa by JW.

Other signature brand features anticipated to be included at the property include a JW Garden, multiple serene spaces, and Family by JW experiences. The property is also expected to offer more than 1,100 sqm of meetings and events facilities.

The hotel will be situated in close proximity to the city’s commercial hub, whilst providing easy access to the King Abdulaziz Road, and only a 25-minute drive away from the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The hotel will also be a 20-minute drive from the Jeddah Historic District – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and hub for culture and arts within the destination.

As the parent company of Al Qimmah, BinDawood Trading will draw upon its considerable real estate pedigree in the retail and hospitality sector (hypermarkets, supermarkets, hotels, etc) to bring success to the JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah.

