The oasis destination of AlUla, located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, is launching its 'Summer Untold' campaign, continuing the city’s story of renewal and rejuvenation that began with the first global brand campaign, 'Forever Revitalising’, in February.

This summer's offerings mark the next phase in AlUla’s experience-driven expansion, featuring exclusive deals from high-end luxury resorts that include competitive rates, superior availability, and unbeatable add-ons.

Adding to its allure as a summer getaway, the destination is conveniently accessible through quick, direct flights from major cities nearby such as Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

This connectivity offers an ideal travel option for AlUla’s consumer segments, including luxury and niche travellers, couples looking for a secluded getaway, adventurous thrill seekers, digital nomads, and nature and wellness enthusiasts, without having them venture too far from home.

AlUla's high-end resorts have crafted compelling promotions such as Banyan Tree AlUla's advance purchase offer, which grants up to a 15% discount for bookings made 15 days or more in advance.

For those planning longer stays, the 'Stay More, Pay Less' deal offers a 20% reduction on the booking for each night with a minimum three-night stay.

Additionally, the 'Come Closer' package enriches a three-night stay with exclusive inclusions like a romantic dinner for two, a 60-minute spa treatment, and 30 minutes of relaxation.

Meanwhile, Habitas AlUla’s summer package includes daily complimentary breakfast and dinner, Thuraya Wellness spa treatments, and access to daily programming activities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a sustainable and artistic retreat immersed in nature.

Other great value summer offers include Cloud7 Residences, Shaden Resort, Sahary AlUla Resort, Ashar Tented Resort, the newly opened Dar Tantora The House Hotel.

Rami Almoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) said: "Throughout the summer, AlUla provides a vibrant, rejuvenated, and luxuriously serene experience, perfect for discerning travellers seeking a unique getaway from the usual seasonal crowds.

“With substantial offers from our top luxury hotel brands, expanded airline connections, and a diverse range of summer activities, the city is fully equipped to welcome global travellers and offer them an unparalleled summer experience, enhanced by our renowned Saudi hospitality."

Other summer highlights for travellers include stunning hot air balloon flights, showcasing the best of AlUla's landscapes, the Adventure Hub, with exciting activities, day or night, in AlUla's stunning desert terrain; an array of wildlife, nature heritage, nature tours and more. –

