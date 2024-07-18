Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has announced a partnership with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation (SCHF) to boost adventure tourism across the Red Sea region.

The collaboration will be activated through Akun, RSG’s adventure sports brand, which is responsible for all hiking, climbing and adventure experiences across RSG’s destinations.

The partnership will create opportunities to elevate the guest experience at The Red Sea, as well as provide training and certification pathways for climbing and hiking guides.

"Modern luxury tourism is as much about adventure as it is about comfort,” said Nicholas King, Group Chief Development Officer at Red Sea Global.

“Our partnership with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation is ensuring that Akun can offer invigorating experiences that complement the elegance of our resorts in a safe and professional manner. Together, we are propelling the adventure tourism industry across the Red Sea region."

SCHF is the national governing body for all aspects of rock climbing and mountaineering in Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, SCHF trainees will have the chance to apply their skills in real-world settings through work placements and internships with Akun.

In return, SCHF is providing qualified trainers for temporary training support as well as permanent recruitment.

Yasmin Gahtani, Managing Director at SCHF, said: “Saudi Arabia has some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, especially along the Red Sea coast. We want to help Saudis and the world discover this dramatic terrain by opening it to exhilarating, yet safe, climbing and hiking experiences.

“Through this partnership, we can make Saudi and the Red Sea a must-visit destination for the most avid climbers, hikers, and thrill-seekers.”

The collaboration will see RSG’s destinations activated through a range of local, regional, and international events. Climbing competitions, hiking events, and festivals will highlight the natural beauty and adventure offerings of the Red Sea region to domestic and global audiences, providing exposure and business opportunities for local communities and the tourism ecosystem.

Additionally, SCHF will offer technical and safety assessment services to validate new assets developed by RSG, ensuring they meet international safety and sustainability standards. This expertise will be instrumental in certifying RSG's developments as world-class adventure destinations.

RSG and SCHF are also exploring the development of hiking and climbing content for the Red Sea region. This resource could provide information on trails, climbing sites, logistical information, and safety guidelines, showcasing the Red Sea region as a premier hub for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. –

