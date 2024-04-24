Abu Dhabi; Victor (www.flyvictor.com), a leading global on-demand jet charter platform, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters to the iconic Erth Abu Dhabi: a beacon of Emirati hospitality in the heart of the capital. The move follows the recent acquisition of Victor by an investment group in Abu Dhabi and marks a significant milestone for business aviation in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

Founded in 2011 in the UK, Victor has a legacy of innovation within the aircraft charter marketplace by providing a unique global platform with unprecedented transparency. Its HQ move to Abu Dhabi will provide the Emirate with its first on-demand jet charter platform, opening up the market to a greater selection of choices when chartering and offering Victor’s sophisticated, high-touch service to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals, government and corporate private aviation flyers.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic target, Victor will contribute to the nation’s sustainability objectives through its climate action initiatives - namely its pioneering partnership with Neste, the world’s leading producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). With its backing by Abu Dhabi, Victor is perfectly positioned to achieve its ambition of becoming the number one choice for private jet flyers – not only in the MENA region, but worldwide.

“We are thrilled to establish our headquarters in Abu Dhabi and embark on this exciting new chapter in Victor's journey," said James Farley, co-CEO of Victor. "Abu Dhabi's strategic location, world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment make it the ideal base for expanding our operations and serving our customer base across MENA. The business aviation market is growing faster in the region than the rest of the world[1] and Victor can uniquely service this market by offering more choice, transparency and best-in-class customer service.”

The move to Abu Dhabi will allow Victor to leverage the UAE’s unique geographical advantages as a growing global aviation and hospitality hub in order to increase regional market share. The company will benefit from state-of-the-art aviation facilities, a robust regulatory framework and access to key markets, especially Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Victor has already witnessed a significant increase in demand from these countries over the past eighteen months with their customer data showing a 104% increase.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) said: "We are pleased to welcome Victor to Abu Dhabi and support its growth and expansion plans. The strategic acquisition of Victor by Abu Dhabi and its HQ move reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the aviation sector and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for business aviation."

Victor exemplifies its commitment to climate action through its pioneering “Pay Here, Use There” SAF solution, enabling Victor’s clients to purchase SAF for all bookings worldwide and reduce their CO2 emissions from flying private by up to 80%. Victor’s aim is to drive education and awareness of SAF in the region and to encourage the commercial adoption of its working SAF blueprint with local airlines in the UAE.[2]

Toby Edwards, co-CEO added, “The UAE has for the first time extended the theme of the year, with the Year of Sustainability continuing into 2024. This showcases further commitment to a climate-conscious vision by the government. Given our climate action initiatives to date, it feels natural to move our headquarters to Abu Dhabi.”

Victor's successful journey, which began in the UK, has been defined by a commitment to innovation, climate action and unrivalled customer service, propelling the company to the forefront of the private jet charter industry. As it moves its HQ to Abu Dhabi, this is not merely a change in locations but highlights Victor’s commitment to embracing a strategic vision that aligns with the dynamic growth story of Abu Dhabi. The Emirate’s position as an important hub for technology, sustainability, hospitality and business excellence reflects Victor’s attributes and continuous pursuit to redefine the luxury travel experience.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth Abu Dhabi, said: "We are delighted to welcome the headquarters of Victor to Erth. Marking a significant step for our brand, this move reflects our shared vision for growth within Abu Dhabi's thriving business environment. We look forward to collaborating with the company to enhance meaningful opportunities for advancing its ambitious operations, while preserving our national heritage and legacy.”

Victor has already hand-picked a market leading team of professionals with highly respected reputations across Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s business aviation sector. The team is led by Simon D’Oyly, who has over 20 years’ experience in the region and supported by Richard Brooks, as Director of Operations. With Omar Abouomar joining as VP Sales and Ghada Fawzi as VP National Accounts, Victor reinforces its profound commitment to excellence in customer service. The company continues to retain its European and US offices and teams in London and Washington DC.

About Victor

Victor is a leading on-demand aircraft charter platform, enabling flyers to search, compare and book private air travel quickly, efficiently and with confidence. Launched in 2011 - and now Abu-Dhabi owned - the company has rewritten the jet charter rulebook with a fully transparent, subscription-free, globally ‘on-demand’ marketplace which combines smart technology with high-touch customer service. Access to more than 7,000 aircraft via a global network of 200 partner operators means that any private aviation requirement can be expertly fulfilled, with the support of Victor’s specialist services for group travel, corporates, sports, medical, and music & entertainment. As part of the company’s award-winning approach to climate action, Victor is the first business aviation company to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel for every booking worldwide, thanks to an industry-leading partnership with Neste. True to the company’s core value of transparency, every Victor charter quote is labelled with its carbon impact, including fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and mitigation, allowing members to make informed decisions to minimise their carbon footprint. Victor participates in the Aviation Transition Strategy. MPP (2022): Making Net-Zero Aviation Possible – An industry-backed, 1.5°C-aligned transition strategy.

About Erth Abu Dhabi

Erth is a unique landmark destination for warm Emirati hospitality, cuisine and recreation located in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Located near the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and meaning 'legacy' in Arabic, Erth offers personalised and genuine service of the highest quality.

Its redesigned accommodation features family-friendly spaces across 237 rooms, 42 suites and 13 villas. Erth also encompasses comprehensive dining and leisure facilities, including seven restaurants, a Blue-Flag certified private beach, swimming pool, an inviting Al Fayy Garden and an indoor and outdoor recreational hub titled Etizan Fitness centre and gym. Dedicated event and meeting spaces, including a new ballroom and the Central Production Unit, further complement its catering and event services.

For more information, visit erth.ae

[1] WingX Oct 2022-March 2024; MENA region displays 4.8% growth in PJ departures relative to previous 18 month period (April 2021-Sept 2022), whereas departures in the same period for ROW decreased by 16.4%.

[2] Neste and Victor Call for Global Adoption of SAF by Commercial Airlines | Sustainability Magazine