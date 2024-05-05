Manama, Bahrain – 5th May 2024: As part of its Global Ready Talent Program, the Labour Fund Tamkeen signed an agreement with the American University in Bahrain (AUBH) to provide training opportunities for its students at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) for a full year.

Two students were selected for this year’s internship: Mohamed Jaafar, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Noor Abduljalil, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

The internships offer Bahraini students the opportunity to hone their skills through exposure to CERN’s cutting-edge science. This will support their professional growth and prepare them for the job market, while aligning with efforts to strengthen the talent pool of Bahrainis working in the computing, technology, and engineering fields. This will ultimately enhance national productivity and efficiency and strengthen the ICT and engineering sectors’ contribution to economic development.

One of the world's leading scientific research institutions, particularly in the fields of elementary particle physics, CERN studies the fundamental components of matter, while exploring the secrets of the universe. It operates the world's largest particle physics laboratory in addition to managing the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment. One of CERN's most important projects is the Large Hadron Collider, which involves thousands of scientists and researchers from countries around the world.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, said, “The Global Ready Talent Program has witnessed many success stories, with some of its graduates securing prestigious positions at leading multinationals, such as SAP. The program provides valuable opportunities for national talents to acquire the latest knowledge and experience, expand their horizons, and engage with the word’s best and brightest, while gaining advanced skills that will eventually support economic growth in Bahrain."

She added, "Tamkeen looks forward to collaborating with other educational institutions to discover promising talents and provide them with opportunities to benefit from the Global Ready Talent Program. This partnership with CERN embodies our commitment to international cooperation in vital sectors, as well as enhancing Bahrain's position as an active member in CERN projects.”

AUBH President, Dr. Bradley Cook, said, “Tamkeen’s support will provide a valuable opportunity for our students at AUBH to engage with groundbreaking scientific discoveries and advance their technical skills within a globally renowned institution. We are eager to connect our students with international opportunities and nurture their professional experience to help them achieve their future aspirations. We hope this partnership with Tamkeen will continue to offer such opportunities to our students.”

Tamkeen's Global Ready Talent program has successfully placed 98 Bahrainis across diverse sectors, providing them with valuable experience, skill enhancement, and exposure to international work environments. Tamkeen’s partnership with the American University in Bahrain and CERN aligns with its 2024 strategic priorities, which are focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.