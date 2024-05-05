The number of passengers passing through Omani airports increased 16.8% by the end of March 2024, reaching 3,840,354 passengers, compared to 3,287,015 during the same period in 2023.

Preliminary statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information indicate that Muscat International Airport handled 3,482,325 passengers, an increase of 17.7%. The airport saw 25,204 flights, up 13.8% by March 2024. These included 23,237 international flights, carrying 3,232,76 passengers, and 1,967 domestic flights, carrying 250,249 passengers.

Indian nationals topped the list of passengers at Muscat International Airport by March, with 79,810 arrivals and 77,646 departures. This was followed by Bangladeshi nationals, with 14,469 arrivals and 20,909 departures, and Pakistani nationals, with 24,097 arrivals and 20,191 departures.

Salalah Airport served 325,035 passengers, an increase of 6.7%, on 2,288 flights, up 4.8%. The airport handled 1,218 international flights, carrying 162,651 passengers, and 1,070 domestic flights, carrying 162,384 passengers.

Sohar Airport saw 17,462 passengers on 154 flights, while Duqm Airport handled 15,532 passengers on 156 flights.

