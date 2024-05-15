Oman Air has extended its winter schedule, offering flights between Muscat and Zurich starting from October 5, 2024. With award-winning comfort on-board the spacious B787, guests can fly direct to the Swiss city, which is one of Europe’s most popular winter-time destinations.

From October 5 to 26, 2024 the airline will operate three weekly flights on Monday, Saturday and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 14.20 and arriving at 19.25 and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 21.15 and arriving at 06.20.

From October 27 to March 28, 2025, four weekly flights will be offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 15.00 and arriving at 19.05 and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 21.35 and arriving at 06.50.

Renowned for its festive Christmas markets and with an abundance of ski resorts less than an hour away, Zurich is the perfect place for combining winter activities in the snow with culture and cuisine.

Whether traveling to Zurich or beyond, passengers can benefit from enhanced connectivity through multiple gateways thanks to additional agreements Oman Air has signed with peer airlines, complementing its existing codeshare agreements. –

