Muscat – Oman Air has announced Con Korfiatis as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Oman Air said, ‘We’re excited to welcome Con Korfiatis to the Oman Air family as our new CEO. His extensive aviation experience, including leadership roles across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, makes him the perfect choice to guide OmanAir through this crucial phase of transformation and beyond.’

