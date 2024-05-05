Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air hosted a two-day international conference under the theme 'Towards a Sustainable Future' to showcase the airline's strategy centered around sustainable profitability, connectivity, as well as customer service excellence.

Gulf Air Group top management team including Chairman Zayed R. Alzayani and Group CEO Jeffery Goh attended the event with other key members of Gulf Air Country and Airport Managers.

In his opening address, Alzayani said: "We are delighted to host the Gulf Air International Conference, which is a great opportunity to meet our Gulf Air network team in Bahrain and keep them informed on Gulf Air’s strategy centered around sustainable profitability."

"This will enable us to enhance cooperation between Gulf Air outstations and steer the company towards profitability, further aligning it with Gulf Air Group’s strategic direction and initiatives towards a sustainable future," he stated.

The Gulf Air International Conference also discussed several major topics such as 'Growing Bahrain Tourism,' 'Business Updates on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE)' as well as updating Gulf Air outstations staff on corporate strategy on connectivity and customer service excellence, internal developments, exchanging knowledge, and enabling direct interaction between Gulf Air management and staff.

