Fujairah International Airport announced the launch of direct flights between Fujairah and Cairo, starting next July, at a rate of two flights per week on Sundays and Thursdays, in a new cooperation between the Fujairah Airport administration and Egyptair, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt.

Captain Ismail Al Balushi, Director General of Fujairah International Airport, affirmed that this step comes within the framework of enhancing travel options to and from Fujairah, and to meet the growing demand for travel locally and regionally.

He said, “We are working to provide a comfortable travel experience according to quick clearance procedures that ensure enhancing the travel experience to and from the emirate.”

Last July, Fujairah Airport announced that it would connect Fujairah to 18 new destinations, in cooperation with Oman's SalamAir.