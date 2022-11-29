Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) received a distinguished delegation of Arab Central Bank Governors participating in the AAOIFI-IsDB 17th Annual Islamic Banking and Finance Conference, which was held under the auspices of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The BIBF’s Director, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, accompanied by members of the management team, welcomed the delegation and introduced them to the BIBF’s flagship academic and professional programmes which are developed in cooperation with some of the world’s leading academic and training institutions.

The delegation included Dr. Feras Milhem - Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Dr. Wassim Mansouri - First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Dr. Ali Abdilahi Dahir - Governor of the Central Bank of Somaliland, Ms. Maisaa Sabrin - First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, and Mr. Rashid Al Ghassani - Executive Vice President of the Central Bank of Oman.

During the visit, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh discussed with the governors means of mutual cooperation in training and development, particularly in the fields of banking, finance, accounting, insurance, Islamic finance, digital transformation, project management, leadership, management, in addition to academic and executive development programmes, as the BIBF is considered one of the leading institutions in the region and globally in these major business disciplines, and an official partner of many international bodies.

He also expressed his honour for receiving such a distinguish delegation; emphasising the BIBF's commitment to cooperate with financial institutions in the Arab region through offering quality professional and academic programmes, to equip the region’s business sectors with qualified human capital.

On their part, the governors thanked Dr. Ahmed and the management team for their kind reception and generous hospitality; praising the vital role it plays in developing professional cadres in the banking and finance industry.

