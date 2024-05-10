Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Five Guys, the UAE’s favorite burger brand, today announced the opening of its first store in Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah. The expansion into RAK comes at a period of exciting growth for Five Guys UAE which now has presence across four Emirates and further plans to expand across the country.

Ras Al-Khaimah, known for its mountainous landscapes and adventure offerings proves to be the perfect destination for Five Guys’ ongoing expansion. The emirate offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it an ideal destination for both locals and tourists alike seeking mouth-watering burgers from the much-loved burger brand.

Sudhin Siva, Senior Executive Vice President - Asset Management, Shamal Holding, stated: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the newest Five Guys branch in Ras Al Khaima, marking our debut in the Emirate. We’ve been inundated with questions from residents of RAK asking when Five Guys would be coming to them, and we’re thrilled to welcome customers to our new store at Al Hamra Mall. This opening is a testament to our commitment to serve our fans and communities through exceptional dining experiences across the UAE. Having recently opened our second branch in Abu Dhabi at Yas Mall as well as our first branch in Sharjah last year we look forward to continuing our expansion to reach our loyal fans wherever they are.”

Now open in RAK’s popular Al Hamra Mall, fans of Five Guys in the emirate will be able to experience award-winning 100% halal beef burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and milkshakes that are customizable for all tastebuds. The Five Guys fries are hand-cut in-store, twice-cooked with Five Guys style or Cajun style options available. The buns are all freshly baked daily in the UAE made using a secret recipe and there is an option to go bunless with the lettuce wraps, or the bowl option. Guests can also enjoy free soft drink refills.

With over 250,000 unique burger combinations, Five Guys has been voted the UAE's Best Burger at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards two years in a row.

For more information about Five Guys UAE and its menu, please visit the Five Guys UAE website or follow Five Guys UAE on social media.

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no-frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and has expanded from five to over 1,800 locations around the world. Shamal F&B is the franchise owner for Five Guys in the UAE, growing the brand to 14 stores across the country. The branches are located at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi; Al Jada Avenue in Sharjah; JBR, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall, Galleria Mall Al Barsha and Town Square in Dubai; and most recently Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

