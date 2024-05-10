Dubai UAE: Geidea, a leading fintech company with more than 2,000 employees within the region, is excited to announce its participation as the Diamond sponsor of Seamless Middle East 2024, the region's premier event for payments, fintech, e-commerce, and digital commerce industries. The event will take place from May 14 to May 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Geidea recognizes the significance of Seamless Middle East as a hub for industry collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. As a leading player in the fintech space, Geidea is committed to staying at the forefront of industry developments and leveraging opportunities to drive innovation and growth.

"The growth of the fintech industry is occurring at an unprecedented rate, and it's essential for all stakeholders to harness the latest developments through collaboration," said Abdullah AlOthman, Founder & Executive Chairperson of Geidea. "Seamless Middle East provides that opportunity for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and drive forward the future of fintech. As part of our continued commitment to shaping a robust fintech industry, we look forward to leveraging this platform to foster innovation, and continued growth."

At booth H7C30, Geidea will showcase its full suite of cutting-edge solutions including payments, merchant acquiring, POS Ecosystem, SoftPOS, E-commerce, and VAS. They will also highlight their dedication to pioneering advancements in the fintech landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Geidea's team and discover the latest developments in merchant services, digital banking, e-wallets, and identity verification.

Geidea's team of experts will also participate in several panel discussions, providing valuable insights into industry trends and emerging technologies. Attendees can join the following sessions:

Understanding the latest trends in merchant services: advancements, consumer behavior, and shifting market dynamics

Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager, GCC

Wednessday May 15th | 10:00 | MERCHANT PAYMENT SERVICES – STAGE 3



Wednessday May 15th | 10:00 | MERCHANT PAYMENT SERVICES – STAGE 3 Brand evolution vs. brand revolution: making incremental changes to your brand and undertaking a complete overhaul

Luis Tomassoni, Chief Marketing Officer

Wednessday May 15th | 11:40 | CMO SUMMIT – STAGE 7



Wednessday May 15th | 11:40 | CMO SUMMIT – STAGE 7 Diamond Sponsor Keynote Interview - Turning Headwinds into Tailwinds

Omar Yassine, Executive Director Growth & Strategy

Wednessday May 15th | 13:30 | DIGITAL BANKING BATTLEFIELD – STAGE 1



Wednessday May 15th | 13:30 | DIGITAL BANKING BATTLEFIELD – STAGE 1 Digital wallets remain in vogue: what is next for the booming cross-sector virtual as consumers continue to reach for their phones

Ziyad Al Eisa, CEO of KSA, Geidea

Wednessday May 15th | 15:20 | PAYMENTS PODIUM – STAGE 3



Wednessday May 15th | 15:20 | PAYMENTS PODIUM – STAGE 3 Get more time to pay online and in-store: the installment and subscription payment of the future

Ahmed Nader – GM Egypt

Thursday May 16th | 10:30 | CREDIT & LENDING LAB – STAGE 3



Thursday May 16th | 10:30 | CREDIT & LENDING LAB – STAGE 3 The race for identity verification and onboarding is on: how will AI make an impact

Sujit Unni, Group Chief Technology Officer

Thursday May 16th | 10:40 | IDenTECH STAGE 2



Thursday May 16th | 10:40 | IDenTECH STAGE 2 Fintech diversity: enter all demographics saving the fintech missteps

Rohan Sahu, Group Chief Product Officer

Thursday May 16th | 14:00: FINTECH FORUM STAGE 1

For more information about Geidea's visit https://geidea.net/ae/en/.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading fintech payment service provider offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for SME’s in retail and digital commerce, currently serving over 150,000+ merchants worldwide. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, the company is expanding rapidly across the region with operations in UAE and Egypt, serving both financial institutions and small and medium businesses.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses, which is at the heart of what Geidea does. Geidea has become the first non-bank entity in the Kingdom to obtain an acquiring license from the Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to provide financial services directly to merchants and small and medium enterprises.

For more information, visit us at geidea.net/ae/en/