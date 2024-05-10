DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging products and services, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 20 to 22, 2024. Autel Energy will be prominently featured at Booth No. 1213, showcasing its revolutionary new solution, the 640 kW MaxiCharger DC HiPower for fleet operators and heavy-duty transport stakeholders seeking unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

In the swiftly evolving electric vehicle (EV) realm, the need for swifter, more effective charging solutions is now more urgent than ever, particularly for heavy-duty transportation. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower sets a new standard in ultra-fast charging, boasting a maximum output power of 640 kW and liquid-cooling technology. With the ability to provide up to 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes, it addresses the pressing need for rapid charging solutions, catering to fleet operators and stakeholders in heavy-duty transportation.

Key features of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower include:

Reliable Performance:

Reliable equipment: Power modules with a failure rate below 0.2% and isolated design ensure uninterrupted system operation.

Reliable Communication: 3-channel distributed communication technology.

Reliable Charging: Up to 99.5% vehicle compatibility and a 99% first-time charging success rate.

Intelligent Solutions:

One-click guided commissioning ensures a step ahead in site construction.

Enjoy intelligent dynamic load balancing for on-demand charging, improving the efficiency of grid electricity utilization.

Utilizing advanced vehicle recognition technology to estimate charging time and enhance the charging experience.

Scalable:

Adapt the dispenser count based on demand, enabling simultaneous charging for up to 8 vehicles.

The power capacity of the cabinet can be expanded from 320 kW to 640 kW by adding modules.

Fast Charging:

A robust 640 kW power pool ensures ample power output.

Max. 480 kW single cable output power with liquid cooling system, allowing for one second of charging to drive one kilometer.

Robust Design:

Engineered to thrive in extreme climates, our DC HiPower operates flawlessly in temperatures ranging from -35℃ to +55℃, with IP54 protection against dust and water.

Kemin Zuo, Regional Director of Autel IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey), asserted, “MaxiCharger DC HiPower represents a new milestone of Autel's comprehensive intelligent charging ecosystem. Autel Energy is steadfast in its commitment to crafting more integrated solutions tailored to diverse customer needs and scenarios, and aims to play a pivotal role in fortifying sustainable transportation networks in UAE.”

Consumers visiting Autel Energy's booth at EVIS will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the innovation and performance of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower along with other product lines for both commercial and residential applications. Reservations and on-site purchases will be available.

Autel Energy looks forward to welcoming visitors at Booth No. 1213 during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) and showcasing the future of electric vehicle charging technology. For more information about Autel products, please visit https://autelenergy.com.

