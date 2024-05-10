Carter Hones Associates, a leading project and cost consultancy, marks the one-year anniversary of their Cost Consultancy business, with notable achievements, including substantial team growth, a robust project pipeline, and expanding services across key sectors and geographic locations.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone of our first year in business," said Zane Heasman, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Carter Hones Associates. "The growth we've experienced has significantly exceeded our expectations and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in us. We have seen an overwhelming demand for our services across all sectors, particularly in master planning and infrastructure projects."

Carter Hones Associates was established in 2010 as a project consultancy and introduced in-house cost management, commercial management and quantity surveying in 2023, to provide comprehensive pre and post contract services to their clients. Their client portfolio includes, architects, consultants, developers and contractors and their expertise spans infrastructure, master planning, buildings, hospitality, residential and fitout, with specialist teams strategically based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a growing presence in Riyadh.

"We believe in the power of collaboration, and our partnerships and framework agreements are a testament to that," added Heasman. "Our success is based on the personalised service we are able to provide to all of our clients, tailoring our services to individual project needs. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow and diversify our services and exceed client expectations.”

As the Cost Consultancy business embarks on its second year of operations, the division plans to introduce a claims department to further enhance its services to its clients, whilst expanding its presence across the UAE and GCC.

About Carter Hones Associates:

Carter Hones Associates is a multi-faceted project and cost consultancy, established in the UAE in 2010, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. The team provide project strategy, project management, design management, cost and commercial management, quantity surveying and secondment services, across all project disciplines. Carter Hones Associates is recognised as a leading consultancy in the region, focused on delivering success across a broad scope of services, diverse project sectors and varying scale and complexity.

