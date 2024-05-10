Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has been confirmed as the National Healthcare & Longevity Champion for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) being held from 13-15 May. The group will lead sector-shaping dialogues and showcase its pioneering model supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s vision for building a world-leading, smart healthcare system.

Under the theme “accelerating the future of global healthcare”, ADGHW will witness PureHealth’s leadership join an assembly of decision-makers, researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs to pave the way for the future of health in the region. Under its participation in the event, PureHealth will highlight its success in elevating the nation’s healthcare system through adopting a holistic approach, driving innovation, enhancing patient experience, and leveraging data.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “With a focus on the importance of cross-sector collaboration, ADGHW brings together leaders from various disciplines to provide insights that will serve as a blueprint for future collaboration and engagement. We’re proud to witness strategic partners from the Emirate’s healthcare ecosystem such as PureHealth exchange knowledge and expertise with international organisations during ADGHW with the aim of accelerating the future of healthcare to ensure quality health is a global priority.Through the three-day event, we seek to provide health leaders with a platform to co-create a bold and collective vision aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of community’s around the world.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “As a pioneer in holistic healthcare, PureHealth is the driving force behind Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a smart global health hub. Our work has optimised the emirate’s healthcare ecosystem through seamless integration of real-time preventive and reactive care models, setting new benchmarks of efficiency and productivity for healthcare entities around the world. We are committed to carrying this work forward at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, where we will champion the science of longevity in line with our mission to unlock time for humanity.”

During ADGHW, PureHealth will highlight key initiatives that are supporting the country’s objectives around resilience, health, wellbeing, happiness and prosperity. These initiatives include projects relating to advancing healthcare efficiency in addition to monitoring and management, for instance the Command-and-Control Centre. PureHealth has established the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, a critical monitoring and management infrastructure project that aims to ensure a swift, well-organised, and effective response to incidents that could impact public health. The centre optimises resource utilisation, serving as a hub that leverages data, technology, and analytics to support real-time decision-making and coordination across various healthcare functions.

Investing in data and technology is another key focus for PureHealth’s ADGHW activities, with the group showcasing projects such as Pura, PureHealth’s intelligent, AI-enabled app which enables individuals to proactively improve their wellbeing, quality of life and health spans through providing people with data and insights on their health.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is a major government initiative taking place between 13 May and 15 May 2024 which seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem. The always-on platform is witnessing a true gathering of pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors.

For more information please visit: https://www.adghw.com/

-End-

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

For more information, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com