Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Community Jameel Saudi Foundation launched a new edition of the Tanweer Jameel programme. Two international trips will be sponsored in July to honor and recognize outstanding students who have demonstrated exceptional talent, commitment, and academic performance throughout the academic year. Each year, 40 outstanding male and female students aged between 13 and 18 years from orphanages across the Kingdom get the chance to visit unique destinations chosen by the Ministry and Community Jameel Saudi. This year, the boys will visit Thailand while the girls will explore Japan.

The trip includes cultural, educational, and recreational activities, providing the orphans with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about different cultures while developing their sporting, mental, and intellectual abilities. At the same time, it allows the students to improve their interpersonal and self-discipline skills, build their personalities, and acquire problem-solving techniques.

On this occasion, Ibtihal Ali Al-Saawi, Director General of the General Department for the Care and Empowerment of Orphans at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, expressed her happiness at continuing this long-term partnership with Community Jameel Saudi. She noted that since its launch in 2005, the partnership has played a major role in motivating and encouraging orphans to achieve academic excellence and live unique experiences in new countries.

Dr. May Taibah, Member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “Tanweer Jameel is a pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, and a shining example of the importance of partnerships between non-profit organizations and the public sector to achieve Vision 2030’s social and economic development goals. The upcoming trips to Japan and Thailand will provide the students with valuable experiences, enriching their cultural knowledge, and enabling them to expand their communication perspectives. We are confident that these trips will help nurture the students’ sense of dedication and perseverance further.”

Since the launch of Tanweer Jameel Programme in 2005, 380 students have successfully participated in 18 trips. These included visits to European countries, such as France and Spain, as well as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, and other Arab countries. This programme reflects Community Jameel Saudi’s commitment to empowering orphans who excel academically, providing them with guidance and counseling, and contributing to building a bright and promising future for them and their society.

About Community Jameel Saudi

In 1945, the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel established a commitment to giving back to society, spearheading philanthropic initiatives, and launching social welfare programs. Decades of dedication to philanthropy led to the formation of Abdul Latif Jameel Community Services Programs in 2003. Building on the foundation of nurturing societal growth, Community Jameel Saudi, a dedicated entity spearheading societal and developmental programs supporting socio-economic development, was established in 2010.

Community Jameel Saudi is committed to supporting Saudi communities through strategic development pillars focused on Competency Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurs Advancement, Community Wellbeing, Science and Technology, Preserving the Environment, Inspiring Innovation, Continuous Development of Education and Humanitarian Initiatives.