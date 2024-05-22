Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Motors, the official UAE dealer of Bentley, and Bentley Motors, have unveiled three new creative videos showcasing the distinctive features of the most luxurious SUV in the world, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner.

Highlighting the extraordinary luxury, wellness, and performance features of the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, the videos showcase the world’s most luxurious SUV against iconic UAE backdrops and landscapes, including the Dubai city skyline, Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park and the mountains of Hatta, in a modern, dynamic and playful way.

Watch videos below:

Comfort: Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner (youtube.com)

Performance: Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner (youtube.com)

Luxury: Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner (youtube.com)

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference. In 2023, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and Marketing Manager of the Year, Bentley Abu Dhabi won Sales Dealer of the Year and Bentley Dubai won Pre-owned Retailer of the Year.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.