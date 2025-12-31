Dubai, UAE: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has initiated, as of 27 December 2025, a series of specialized training programs under the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model. These programs are designed to strengthen institutional excellence across the education sector, enhance the professional capabilities of school leadership and certified assessors, and align educational practices with internationally recognized standards and development frameworks.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, underscored the strategic significance of launching these programs, noting: “The Hamdan EFQM Educational Model constitutes a key driver in building an educational ecosystem capable of delivering measurable outcomes. It provides institutions with practical tools that connect planning to implementation and impact and reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening educational quality and empowering professionals in accordance with global best practices.”

The EFQM-Hamdan Education Assessor Training program under the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model commenced from 27 to 29 December 2025, with sessions scheduled to continue on 3 and 4 January 2026 at the Foundation’s headquarters. The program targets educational leaders, institutional excellence specialists, and certified assessors, focusing on developing professional competencies in institutional review, improvement management, and educational performance analysis.

Program delivery is grounded in the application of the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model within learning environments, ensuring alignment with the international institutional framework and adapting it to the needs of schools at local and regional levels. The training emphasizes the development of assessment skills in line with international standards, the enhancement of organizational and pedagogical performance, and the translation of initiatives into measurable improvements in learning outcomes.

The launch of these programs reaffirms the Foundation’s mission to advance educational quality and excellence, empower educational professionals, strengthen sector-wide partnerships, and contribute to a sustainable ecosystem rooted in efficiency, effectiveness, and continuous improvement.