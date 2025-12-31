Abu Dhabi, UAE – Waha Capital PJSC (ADX: WAHA), one of the oldest Abu Dhabi-listed investment management companies, has been included in the recently launched FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, the region’s first dedicated income-focused benchmark equity gauge.

Launched earlier this month by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in partnership with FTSE Russell, the index comprises 17 companies that together accounted for more than 70% of total cash dividends distributed by ADX-listed companies in 2025. It is designed to spotlight companies with strong and consistent dividend profiles, offering a transparent benchmark for institutional and income-oriented investors.

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said: “Waha Capital’s inclusion in the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index reflects the strength, consistency, and sustainability of our earnings profile. Our ability to deliver attractive dividends over time is anchored in our diversified business model that is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation. As Abu Dhabi’s capital markets continue to attract global investor interest, we remain focused on delivering long-term value as well as consistent and reliable income for our shareholders.”

Waha Capital has established a consistent dividend track record that is supported by strong cash generation across its diversified investment platform. In 2024, the company declared a cash dividend of 10 fils per share on its net profit.

The FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index spans a diverse range of sectors, including financials, energy, industrials, consumer sectors, and basic materials, reinforcing its role as a representative gauge of Abu Dhabi’s expanding and increasingly globalised equity market. The index employs the FTSE Target Diversification methodology, balancing quality and concentration while aiming to deliver stable income characteristics.

Waha Capital’s addition to the index follows a strong performance throughout 2025. The company recently reported a 22% year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to shareholders to AED 343 million for the first nine months of the year, supported by robust recurring income from its asset management arm Waha Investment, a leading emerging markets asset manager, value realisation within its diversified multi-asset Private Investments business, and asset monetisation and rental income from Waha Land, its industrial and logistics platform.

