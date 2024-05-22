Al Jasrah, Bahrain – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain and Al Areen Hospitality, aimed at providing enhanced training opportunities for students and strengthening cooperation in the hospitality, tourism, and hotel sectors.

The MoU was signed by Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, and Dr. Essa Faqeeh, CEO of Al Areen Hospitality. This collaboration is set to offer valuable hands-on experiential learning opportunities in leading hospitality environments in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Shaikh Khaled praised the facilities at Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, a subsidiary of Areen Holdings, part of the conglomerate GFH Financial Group, recognising it as a cornerstone of Bahrain's hospitality industry, known for its exceptional and diversified services.

He elaborated on the MoU's advantages, highlighting its role for "enabling our students to acquire a wide range of technical knowledge and unique capabilities from experts at Raffles Al Areen Palace that are crucial for their professional development, which is concurrently a testament to our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality training based on a well-rounded education, facilitating practical and theoretical skill acquisition that equips them to meet today's hospitality sector needs".

Dr. Essa Faqeeh commended Vatel's proactive approach to forming such partnerships, which significantly contributes to the quality of education and training. He stated, "Such collaboration will greatly enrich the student's learning experiences, ultimately benefiting the broader national economy, therefore aligning with Bahrain's tourism strategy for 2022-2026 and supporting the national Economic Vision 2030 by equipping the Bahraini labour market with highly skilled professionals."