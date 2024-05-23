UAE - Glass Technology has broken ground on its manufacturing plant being set up on a 113,000 sq m area within the Al Ghail Industrial Zone at Ras Al Khaimah.

A specialist in producing solar panel glass, The Glass Technology is setting up the key facility at an investment of AED350 million ($95.2 million) in the northern emirate.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in the presence of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, affiliated to Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez), reported Wam.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Saud said the emirate was leveraging every opportunity to foster the ongoing expansion and prosperity of its industrial sector.

He was accompanied by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of officials at the ceremony.

A major player in the regional industrial zone, the Glass Technology Factory is a specialist in producing solar panel glass.

