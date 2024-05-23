Muscat: BankDhofar participated in the Muscat International Forum for Risk Management in Banks and Financial Institutions in its 2nd edition organized by the Union of Arab Banks in collaboration with Central Bank of Oman. The forum discussed several topics, including Basel III endgame, how to ensure bank’s viability & sustainability, credit risk/ ensuring asset quality in uncertain economic environment, digitalization of finance and Islamic finance. The forum aimed to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge amongst the participants to enhance the culture of modern risk management between Arab bankers, and to understand the latest regulatory requirements in this important and sensitive field amidst the geopolitical developments affecting the region and the underlying risks.

The forum witnessed the participation of around 250 participants, gathering a wide range of government entities and all major regulatory authorities including Central Bank of Oman and regional risk management heads.

Mr. Ezideen Juma Al Mazroui, AGM and Deputy Chief Risk Officer at BankDhofar, said: "Our risk prevention strategies are aligned with the guidelines laid out by the Central Bank of Oman. This forum is an opportunity for all of us to exchange ideas and share risk management best practices to reduce the better identify risks and mitigate its likelihood and impact as well as enhance our capabilities to deal with them.”

