Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced its collaboration with inspireU from stc to bring the successful and long-running inspireU accelerator general program to Bahrain. This program led by the stc Group, offers local startups and entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to be part of a transformative program designed to support and empower the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The inspireU accelerator, focused on ICT and digital innovation, aims to catalyze economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Through this collaboration, stc Bahrain continues to take forward its commitment to contributing to Bahrain’s vision 2030 and supporting startups, thereby accelerating economic and digital transformation.

Initially launched in KSA by the stc Group in 2015, inspireU is the company’s first corporate incubator/accelerator to promote, support and develop entrepreneurship and startups that focuses on ICT/digital innovation. With its presence expanded to Kuwait in 2023, the accelerator to date has supported more than 110 digital start-ups with investments exceeding 1 Billion SAR. Over 50 million users have benefited from inspireU's entrepreneurial start-ups, creating more than 660,000 job opportunities within the digital and sharing economy. Furthermore, the market value of investments and financial transactions for the products and services of the start-ups incubated by inspireU has reached over 15 Billion SAR.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain Chief Executive Officer said, “We are excited to collaborate with inspireU from stc to extend the program to Bahrain, which is part of stc Bahrain’s sustainability commitment to support local SMEs by providing a conducive environment for growth. We believe this program will set a new benchmark for Bahrain's startup ecosystem, contributing to the growth of the digital economy, creating job opportunities, and supporting local content by transforming entrepreneurial ideas into successful start-ups.”

Commenting on the launch, Abdulrahman Alzuhair [Head of inspireU] said, “stc’s accelerator is present for the first time in Bahrain in collaboration with stc Bahrain, due to the strong belief in the distinguished and promising talents that exist in the region. He also stressed that inspireU family ensures providing the necessary support to accelerate and enable innovative businesses for all joiners, by focusing on developing these businesses. He added that inspireU team’s work revolves primarily and importantly around seeking to facilitate the expansion of selected startups in the Saudi market and create valuable and strategic opportunities by signing partnerships with stc group and its subsidiaries.”

inspireU’s general program is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, enabling innovation, and empowering innovators in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. It offers financial support, logistical and consulting services, and an intensive training program supervised by leading experts and consultants from Silicon Valley. The program covers a wide range of fields and includes workshops and meetings with numerous entrepreneurs and mentors.

Start-ups get support and development as well as connections to its affiliated companies and offers opportunities to attend and participate in various events, including workshops and national and international exhibitions. Overall, inspireU supports start-ups and entrepreneurs in their quest to reach the best investors and investment funds in the market.

Interested entrepreneurs and start-ups can start by filling out the application form available on https://www.stc.com.bh/content/General-Program.

For more information, please visit inspireU (stc.com.sa) and www.stc.com.bh