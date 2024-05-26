SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, proudly announced that it has once again been recognized at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence for its exceptional achievements as an investment bank, and for its accomplishments in developing a workplace culture that prioritizes diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Commenting on these two significant awards, SICO Group CEO, Najla Al Shirawi, said, “This is a very proud moment for SICO because we are not only being recognized for our achievements on the Investment banking side of our business but also for the work we have been doing to create a strong, equitable multicultural work environment that gives equal opportunities for all and serves as a catalyst for innovation and productivity. I’m exceptionally proud of the dedication and hard work of our team and I’m grateful for the trust that our clients continue to place in us.”

SICO has maintained its position as the investment house of choice in the Bahraini market for more than two decades for equity and debt capital market transactions, M&A deals, and advisory services. Today, with an on the ground presence in three markets, SICO stands as a prime gateway to capital markets in Bahrain and the region. The Bank continues to play an important role in the successful execution of landmark deals and innovative transactions. This is the sixth time that SICO has been recognized by Euromoney as the Best Investment Bank in Bahrain.

Commenting on the ‘Best Investment Bank Award,’ the Euromoney editorial team said, “SICO worked on several high-profile deals over the course of 2023. It closed the year on a high, with Dallah Albaraka’s USD 84.3 million take private offer for Al Baraka Group in December. The team also worked with US-based hedge fund Callaway Capital Management and acted as financial advisor to consortium, Gulf Tamim, on its acquisition of a 13.85% stake in Arab Insurance Group”

SICO has received the Euromoney Diversity & Inclusion Award for two years in a row, recognizing the proactive strategies that the Bank has adopted for the past decade which include investing in human capital, focusing on women’s empowerment, ensuring a discrimination-free environment, and promoting diversity in recruitment, retention, and development programs. SICO boasts significant gender representation in its workforce, with women holding 36% of managerial positions and 40% of its Board of Directors seats, the highest representation in Bahrain.

Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence are annual accreditations granted by Euromoney Magazine to celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in banking and finance. They aim to recognize financial institutions that exhibit exceptional leadership, innovation, and service in the banking industry.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 6.2 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

