First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has added two new global banking veterans to its executive committee (ExCo) – Simon Thorn as Group Chief Compliance Officer and Neil Barrable as Group Chief Credit Officer.

Thorn will oversee FAB’s regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, and financial crime policies and procedures, ensuring that FAB maintains the highest compliance standards in all its business activities. Thorn brings with him a wealth of expertise in compliance, having joined FAB in 2023 from Barclays Bank in the UK where he was Chief Compliance Officer.

Prior to this, he held senior leadership positions in compliance in several high-profile organisations, including Merrill Lynch, Nomura, and the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Credit function

Barrable will lead FAB’s credit function and brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in credit and its related functions, covering a wide range of markets and products. Barrable joins FAB from HSBC in London, where he was Managing Director, Global Head of Wholesale Credit & Lending.

Prior to this assignment, he held senior executive positions with several leading international institutions in the Asia Pacific region, including JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, and Deutsche Bank. He assumes responsibilities from Acting Group Chief Credit Officer Rajesh Deshpande, who will now take up the position of Chief Strategic Business Initiatives Officer & Head of Capital Portfolio Management.

