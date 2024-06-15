ABU DHABI - The liquid assets in the UAE banking sector stood at AED786.6 billion at the end of Q1-24, marking a year-on-year increase of 28.2%, or AED172.8 billion, compared to approximately AED613.8 billion at the end of Q12023.

In its report on key financial stability indicators for Q1-24, released today, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) stated that the value of these liquid assets increased on a quarterly (q-o-q) basis by 5.7%, or AED42.7 billion, compared to approximately AED743.95 billion at the end of the Q4-23.

The value of these assets constituted 18.8% of the total banking sector assets, which amounted to AED4.185 trillion at the end of Q1-24, up from 18.6% at the end of Q4-23.

CBUAE pointed out that the UAE banking system is well-capitalised, with the overall capital adequacy ratio reaching 18% by end of Q1-24, compared to 17.9% at the end of Q4-23.

It explained that the capital adequacy ratio is still significantly higher than the minimum capital adequacy requirement of 13%, which includes a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a minimum Tier 1 capital requirement of 8.5%, as stipulated in the Central Bank's regulations in compliance with the Basel III guidelines, which have been followed by banks in the UAE since December 2017.