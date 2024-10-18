Mashreq NEO PAY, one of the leading payment companies in the MENA region, has entered into a partnership with UAE fintech start-up, Qlub that will enable a seamless bill payment experience for customers at hospitality outlets around the country.

The collaboration will enable customers to pay, split bills, add tips via NEO PAY terminals in a setup fully integrated with the restaurant’s Point of Sale, thereby providing convenience and flexibility to merchants and also enriching customer experience.

Mashreq NEO PAY is collaborating with Qlub, a payment solution provider that offers 360-degree hospitality payment solution options for F&B category merchants, in a partnership that will see the start-up’s offerings made available on NEO PAY terminals across major hospitality venues in the UAE.

Qlub solution will speed up payments, boost merchant revenue and also enrich guest interactions.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEO PAY at Mashreq said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Qlub, which represents a significant leap forward in simplifying F&B payments across our hospitality merchants.

“With this partnership, we are not only enhancing our payment capabilities, but also setting new standards of seamless user experience and efficiency in hospitality solutions.”

John Mady, Cofounder and Managing Director at Qlub, said: “We are excited to partner with NEO PAY to bring a novel and efficient way for customers to pay for the restaurant bills.

“From day 1, our mission at Qlub has been to make paying bills as easy and fast as possible, and our partnership with NEO PAY is an important step in that journey.”

Mashreq NEO PAY products and solutions support a wide range of industries, including hospitality, with a state-of-the-art technology platform, innovation capabilities and data insights that enable the provision of seamless, efficient and streamlined payment experiences for both merchants and customers.

