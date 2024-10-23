First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has raised almost US$200 million assets under management (AUM) through a new Fixed Maturity Portfolio (FMP) – marking record subscription levels.

The portfolio includes the second series of FAB’s conventional fixed maturity portfolio, following a successful first series roll-out in 2023, as well as the bank’s first Shari’ah-compliant FMP.

Launched to meet the varying needs and investment preferences of FAB clients, these funds were made available to professional investors and hold a duration of three years – with the FAB MENA Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 2 yielding a net 5.50% and FAB Sukuk MENA Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 1 yielding a net 4.50%.

The portfolios have been designed to deliver a high yield with the quarterly dividends paid out or reinvested.

The income is generated from carefully selected bonds and Sukuks across regions and sectors, offering a well-diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments to reduce volatility and risk.