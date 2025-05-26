AJMAN - The Department of Finance in Ajman has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ajman Bank. This collaboration aims to strengthen digital financial integration, reduce bureaucracy, and improve the effectiveness of financial operations while delivering high-quality financial services.

This agreement aims to enable government entities to rely fully on electronic transactions, which contributes to reducing human errors and raising the efficiency of resource use, as well as enhancing integration between government and banking financial systems, leading to facilitating financial control operations.

Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said, "The signing of this agreement represents an important step towards supporting the digital infrastructure of the government financial sector, and reflects the department’s commitment to adopting the best technical practices to enhance operational efficiency, speed up procedures, and improve the quality of financial services.”

He added that this agreement represents a qualitative shift in the mechanisms of financial dealing between the government and the banking sector, as it provides an integrated digital platform for implementing bank transfers and settlements accurately and reliably.

For his part, Mustafa Al-Khalafawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, "The agreement to automate bank transfer and financial settlement procedures represents a pivotal step towards developing operational efficiency, accuracy, and transparency at the level of government entities. This partnership is perfectly aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, and we continue our efforts in supporting initiatives that strengthen the UAE's financial infrastructure and contribute to sustainable, technology-driven growth.”