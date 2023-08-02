Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has won the Real Estate Excellence Award for the year 2022 from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD).

This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive year that the city has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the Sharjah's real estate sector.

Commenting on the award, Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "I'm thrilled to see that Sharjah Sustainable City has been once again recognized for its outstanding contributions to the real estate sector in the emirate of Sharjah. It's an accolade for the years of efforts that we have put together in line with the vision of our country's leadership. For us, every recognition and achievement are a steppingstone to do something even better as we continue to make progress toward achieving net-zero in our city. We aim to make our city one of the best examples of living sustainably and building eco-friendly communities in the face of ever-growing issues like climate change and environmental degradation. I thank SRERD for this award, and our entire team for their hard work and commitment to making our city one of the most preferred places to live in Sharjah."

An initiative by the Government of Sharjah, the award recognises outstanding achievements in the emirate’s real estate sector. It’s aimed at supporting and developing the industry by encouraging excellence and creativity and stimulate activity and investment in this vital sector that significantly contributes to local economy.

The continuous recognition to the efforts led by developments like Sharjah Sustainable City is a testament to the Government of Sharjah's commitment to acknowledging initiatives that drive positive change and innovation in the industry.

The latest recognition is an addition to the number of awards that Sharjah Sustainable City has won over the past few years. They include Best International Sustainable Residential Development’ and the ‘Best Sustainable Residential Development Arabia’ at the prestigious International Property Awards 2022-23 in London; Best Sustainable Residential Development Sharjah award at Arabian Property Awards 2022; Sustainable Community Award at Smart Built Environment Awards 2022; Best Real Estate Project (Gold) and Sustainable Green Development (Gold) at Gulf Real Estate Awards 2022; Best Community Development (Bronze) award Gulf Sustainability Awards in 2021; and Real Estate Development Company award at Real Estate Excellence Award in 2020 and 2021.

Extended over 7.2 million square feet in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniyah area, Sharjah Sustainable City is a pioneering mixed-use project that meets the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards. It’s equipped with renewable energy and aspires to achieve net zero energy. Among other things, the city treats 100% of its wastewater for landscape irrigation, maximizes recycling to divert waste from landfills, produces chemical-free leafy greens and vegetables, and promotes walkability and clean mobility. It has a total of 1,250 sustainable villas divided into blocks of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties with sizes ranging between 2,035 square feet and 3,818 square feet in a built-up area.

