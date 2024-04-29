Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MUHUP) has signed six agreements to develop residential neighbourhoods and plans in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman within the 'Integrated Residential Plans and Neighborhoods Project,” with an investment value of RO333 million.

The announcement came during the activities of the Third Real Estate Development Conference and Design and Construction Week that began on Monday.

Agreements

Al Laban neighborhood in the Wilayat of Nakhal-Halban in the South Al Batinah Governorate - 1,442 residential units with an investment value of RO111 million, to be implemented by Al Badi Investment Group

Majd Neighborhood in the Wilayat of Suhar in the North Al Batinah Governorate - 1,057 residential units with an investment value of RO50 million, to be implemented by the Sohar Company for development.

Al Zain Fort in the Wilayat of Bidbid in Al-Dakhiliyah Governorate - 639 residential units with an investment value of RO30 million, to be implemented by Zain Real Estate Development.

Al-Ahed neighborhood in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate - 965 residential units with an investment value of RO52 million, to be implemented by Al Madina Real Estate.

Palm Hills in the Wilayat of Khasab, Musandam Governorate - 535 residential units with an investment value of RO55 million, implemented by Musandam International Investment Company.

Al-Shorouk in the Wilayat of Salalah - 558 housing units with an investment value of RO35 million riyals, implemented by Al Dhahab Real Estate Company.

Agreements were also signed to develop plans for three states, with an investment value of RO5.7 million, which are:

Al-Rustaq Plan in the South Al-Batinah Governorate with an investment value of RO2.2 million, to be implemented by Al-Masah Real Estate.

Nizwa Plan in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, with an investment value of RO1.5 million.

3- North al Sharqiyah Plan in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate: with an investment value of RO2 million, implemented by Al Daham Real Estate.

