Oman: The Sustainable City – Yiti announced its participation in Oman Sustainability Week which kicked off yesterday under the theme ‘Sustainable living in a circular society’, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. The project will highlight its key sustainability efforts through its stand which is the largest in Oman Sustainability Week Expo underscoring the city's commitment to bringing forward global net zero targets, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to achieving the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The community will reduce the per capita emissions footprint of its residents by 78% compared to conventional housing. This includes relying on 100% renewable energy, 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfill, and up to 80% self-sufficiency in food calorific requirements. It is poised to be the first city to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Furthermore, The Sustainable City – Yiti will organize guided tours for exhibition visitors to the project site to learn about the design, construction, and operational strategies. Slated for completion in 2026, the infrastructure of The Sustainable City – Yiti has reached 90% completion.

Amjad Hariz, CEO of SEE Developers, said: " As the largest sustainable community in the region and the first to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, The Sustainable City - Yiti embodies our commitment to achieving net zero targets, ten years ahead of schedule. We aim to provide an inspiring and motivating model for what can be achieved in the climate action field, in addition to improving the quality of life and supporting the circular economy in line with Oman's 2040 Vision. Achieving these goals is a shared responsibility, and Oman Sustainability Week provides an important platform for experts and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and expertise to collectively realize a net zero emissions future."

Located just outside of Muscat, the ambitious project spans one million square meters with an investment value of approximately one billion US dollars. The world-class development follows a resilient and replicable working model powered by intelligent technology under the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic. The project promises a high standard of living throughout the 300 villas/townhouses and 1225 plaza apartments. To meet sustainability targets, the development seeks to reduce emissions across the six pillars of environmental sustainability: food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste.

The Sustainable City – Yiti is a joint venture between the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) and SEE Developers, the investment and development arm of SEE Holding Group.

OSW is poised to serve as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum to explore viable solutions and promote a green, circular economy.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the first net zero emissions community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Gulf of Oman and is a joint venture between SEE Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses, and apartments. The city will feature a state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school, nursery, a rehabilitation centre for people of determination, indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.