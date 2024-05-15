Kuwait: In line with its people-based culture and commitment to cultivating leaders throughout the organization, Kuwait Financial Centre ‘Markaz’, hosted an inspiring session for its employees, entitled ‘Lead with Influence’, presented by the acclaimed leadership author and coach, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Roomi.

The session equipped Markaz's employees with insights into how to further develop their leadership skills, personal brand and enhance their influence, irrespective of their roles or titles. It also highlighted the importance of operating within a culture of leadership and influence, as that of Markaz’s, and addressed the unique dynamics of the financial sector and just how crucial these skills are for steering client relationships, stakeholder engagement, and decision-making processes that are essential in the world of finance and investments.

Commenting on the engaging session, Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Markaz, said: “At Markaz, we firmly believe in empowering our team members to confidently present their ideas and opinions in the workplace, and to take the initiative in leading both themselves and their colleagues. The insights shared by Mr. Al-Roomi have provided us with a comprehensive blueprint for personal and professional growth, consistent with our legacy of leadership over the past 50 years. His session offered invaluable strategies for cultivating a powerful presence and becoming agents of positive influence within our organization and in our interactions with our clients and partners. "Mr. Al-Roomi’s guidance is particularly resonant for professionals in our industry, where the ability to lead with influence is not just beneficial, but necessary.”

During this session, Mr. Al-Roomi underscored the importance of every individual seeing themselves as a leader, capable of driving innovation and collaboration. He elaborated on how personal influence could lead to excellence in performance and ultimately, contribute to superior company results. The concept behind hosting the session aligns with Markaz's strategic focus on investing in people, reinforcing the idea that professional capabilities should be complemented with personal leadership skills to truly excel in the fast-paced financial industry.

A visionary in the field of leadership and human resources, Mr. Al-Roomi is a best-selling author and executive coach. With over two decades of cross-industry professional experience, he is recognized by the Forbes Coaches Council and the HBR Advisory Council. Mr. Al-Roomi is an advocate for achieving fulfilment as a pathway to success, sustaining voice in leadership development, as acknowledged by the Harvard Business Review and Maastricht University School of Business and Economics.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.30 billion (USD 4.24 billion) as of 31 March 2024.. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualised, established, and managed by Markaz.

