NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a high-level review meeting to extend assistance to the victims of a fire tragedy in Kuwait.

At least 40 Indians were among the 49 people who died when a residential building housing foreign workers caught fire in Mangaf in Kuwait on 12th June.

About 50 persons have been hospitalised, according to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Modi announced an immediate, initial relief payment of ₹200,000 ($2,400) to the families of each of the deceased Indians following the review meeting.

Modi rushed India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirtivardhan Singh, to Kuwait to supervise relief operations.

The Prime Minister assured the families of victims from his country that "the Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected people".



