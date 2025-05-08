Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announces the commencement of the design and implementation project for Animal and Agricultural Research Laboratories. This initiative aims to advance the research infrastructure in the veterinary and agricultural sectors and enhance national capabilities in this vital field.

Three new laboratories

Engineer Ahmed Saleh, the Project Manager, confirmed that the new laboratories will provide a state-of-the-art working environment in line with the highest international standards for veterinary and agricultural research. The project covers three main locations: the renovation of the veterinary laboratories building in the Old Airport area, the construction of a new agricultural research laboratory in Al Sheehaniya, and the setup of advanced laboratories at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP).

Comprehensive Upgrade of the Veterinary Lab in Old Airport

Engineer Asmaa Al-Musallmani, Deputy Head of Health Projects Section, noted that in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality, work on the project has already begun and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

She added that the project heavily relies on local materials, with approximately 55% of the materials to be sourced domestically, including steel, iron, mechanical and electrical equipment, glass, aluminum, and woodworks.

She also emphasized the Buildings Projects Department’s commitment to the highest standards of quality, health and safety, and modern technologies to help realize Qatar’s vision of building an advanced research infrastructure.

Engineer Asmaa Al-Musallmani added that one of the targeted projects includes the redevelopment of the veterinary laboratory in the Old Airport area. The project aims to enhance the facility’s infrastructure and research capacity through comprehensive structural renovations, lab unit upgrades, and the construction of a fully equipped facility for veterinary autopsy operations.

New Agricultural Research Facility in Al Sheehaniya

In this context, Engineer Omar Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Project Engineer, explained that a new agricultural research lab will be constructed in Al Sheehaniya over an area of 1,191 square meters to serve as an integrated center for agricultural research.

The facility will include specialized laboratories such as sample reception and preparation rooms, physical and chemical processing labs, spectroscopy and soil extraction labs, along with supporting facilities including administrative offices, meeting rooms, and storage areas for chemicals and glassware.

Advanced Labs at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP)

Engineer Fahad Al Abdullah, the Project Engineer, highlighted that the project includes equipping three units (104, 105, and 106) at QSTP and transforming them into advanced research labs using the latest technologies.

He added that the laboratories will include a pesticide lab, a biotechnology and plant pathology lab, and a herbs and seeds lab, along with auxiliary spaces such as sample storage, researcher offices, meeting rooms, and support facilities. The work will be carried out in accordance with Qatar Foundation’s guidelines to ensure the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Sustainable design reflecting Qatari identity

The veterinary lab in the Old Airport area, the Sheehaniya lab, and the QSTP facilities have been developed in accordance with the highest local and international standards, while preserving Qatar’s cultural identity and heritage.

The project incorporates modern sustainability practices such as energy and water efficiency, the use of locally produced and eco-friendly materials, advanced fire safety measures, and low-emission, non-toxic construction elements.

This project reflects Qatar’s ongoing commitment to advancing scientific research in the livestock and agricultural sectors and establishing leadership in veterinary and agricultural studies through state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports sustainable development and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

