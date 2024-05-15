Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar (MCQ) and Qatar University (QU) have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 15, 2024, to offer comprehensive media education programs to current students and recent graduates of QU. This collaboration aims to nurture future media professionals in Qatar, in alignment with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on building an education-based media society.

The collaboration offers a variety of hands-on learning experiences, including shadowing and internship programs with MCQ’s licensees and partners. These programs, available both in Doha and internationally, are designed to provide QU students and recent graduates with real-world exposure in multiple media disciplines.

The initiative encompasses a broad spectrum of media fields such as journalism, editorial work, broadcasting, media production, and other related areas, aiming to equip students with the essential skills needed in today's dynamic media environment.

H.E. Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Through this MoU with Qatar University, we are setting a robust platform for aspiring media professionals. Our goal is to integrate practical learning opportunities with academic education to cultivate a skilled workforce that will drive the future of Qatar’s media industry. This initiative not only supports our national vision but also strengthens our position as a leading media hub in the region."

Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, President of Qatar University commented on the collaboration, said: “We sign this agreement with Media City marking our commitment towards the Qatar National Vision 2030, moving forward towards a path where knowledge empowers and innovation thrives. Through our collaborative program, we will nurture the next generation of leaders in journalism, broadcasting, and media production, equipping them with not only theoretical knowledge but also invaluable practical experience. This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to a future where education and media converge to further opportunity and progress for our future media leaders.”

The MoU sets a comprehensive framework for both entities to contribute effectively to the educational and professional development of the country’s youth, further enhancing the attractiveness of Qatar as a thriving hub for media innovation and education.

-Ends-

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive.

MCQ was established to regulate and develop businesses and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

MCQ aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, MCQ welcomes media businesses across different media segments of various scales to join.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa

@MediaCityQA |#MediaCityQatar

MEDIA CONTACTS

Ahmad Al Sayed | E. aalsayed@mediacity.qa

ABOUT QATAR UNIVERSITY

Qatar University is one of the leading institutions of academic and research excellence in the GCC region. It provides high quality undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare competent graduates, primed to shape the future of Qatar. The organization's strong relationship with Qatari society is reflected in its community service efforts and in its vibrant research portfolio that addresses relevant local and regional challenges, advances national goals towards a knowledge-based economy, and contributes actively to the needs and aspirations of the society.

www.qu.edu.qa