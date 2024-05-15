Key highlights for Q1 2024

Waha Investment generated net profit of AED 167 million in Q1 2024, as its flagship credit fund significantly outperformed its benchmark

Private Investments business registered net profit of AED 37 million in Q1 2024, bolstered by mark-to-market gains on certain portfolio assets

Waha Land reported net profit of AED 10 million, generated from robust rental income

Read the full report here.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business (operated by Waha Investment PrJSC, a wholly owned subsidiary) offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on direct investments, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.