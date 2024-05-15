Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Local Self-Government of the Lubelskie Voivodeship, spearheading economic development in Lublin, Poland, have joined forces to foster robust economic ties and facilitate bilateral cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during a visit by senior delegation from Abu Dhabi to Poland, signed between both parties will bolster economic activities between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Poland, with a particular focus on the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Lubelskie Voivodeship. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, both parties are committed to nurturing a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, trade expansion, and investment facilitation.

H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, who led the Abu Dhabi’s delegation, signed the MoU with H.E. Dr. Jarosław Stawiarsk, Marshal of the Lubelskie Voivodeship.

Last year, ADDED signed a cooperation agreement with Silesia Province in Poland to develop economic cooperation in industrial, technological, tourism, and trade sectors.

H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED said: “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to fostering global economic collaboration. By joining hands with Lubelskie Voivodeship, we aim to create new avenues for growth and innovation, benefiting entrepreneurs and businesses in both regions.”

“It signifies a milestone in bilateral relations between Abu Dhabi and Poland, reflecting our commitment to further enhance cooperation in various sectors, with special focus on building partnerships in food processing industries, machinery, automotive, aviation, and IT.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the Lubelskie Voivodeship will organise economic missions, fairs, and exhibitions to facilitate direct business interactions between entrepreneurs from Lublin and counterparts in the UAE. Additionally, they will support UAE entrepreneurs interested in entering the Lubelskie market and develop a product portfolio from Lublin to contribute to the strategic food reserves of the UAE. Furthermore, the Voivodeship will facilitate trade expansion and support new investments between Lublin and Abu Dhabi, along with collaborating on establishing a bureau of the Lubelskie Voivodeship in Abu Dhabi.

In return, Abu Dhabi will offer support to Lubelskie entrepreneurs seeking to enter the UAE market and facilitate direct business engagements between Lublin-based enterprises and UAE companies, investors, and institutions. The Emirate will also conduct continuous consumer research to assess the market potential of Lubelskie products in the UAE, while enhancing trade relations and supporting investments between Abu Dhabi and Lublin. Additionally, Abu Dhabi will extend support for the establishment of a Lubelskie Voivodeship bureau in Abu Dhabi.

This partnership underscores the mutual commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation. By synergising efforts and resources, both parties aim to create opportunities for businesses, stimulate economic activity, and drive sustainable development.

