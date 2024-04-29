The impact of climate change is being felt worldwide. In April 2024, the UAE experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, catching many developers off guard with its repercussions on the built environment and surrounding infrastructure.

In today's rapidly evolving world, the importance of building safety cannot be overstated. Recent events serve as a wakeup call for builders and manufacturers to futureproof their assets. Developers should prioritize climate risk assessment, expedite climate action, and invest in adaptation mechanisms, along with implementing new building materials and techniques. Ensuring the resilience and integrity of our structures is now more critical than ever.

How building codes can mitigate risk

Building codes serve as the foundation and first line of defense in safeguarding the safety and integrity of our structures. By adapting them to address threats to our built environment, we can better protect lives, property, and infrastructure. Incorporating innovative and sustainable building materials, systems, and methods is essential for enhancing safety and resilience.

The International Building Codes (I-Codes) establish minimum safety requirements for construction, covering aspects such as structural integrity, fire safety, and mechanical, plumbing, and electrical design. As the leading global source of model codes and standards for building safety solutions, The ICC ensures the safety, affordability, and sustainability of communities and buildings worldwide.

The I-Codes address indoor air quality, building materials safety, and structural design, among other aspects. For instance, the International Plumbing Code (IPC) and International Private Sewage Disposal Code (IPSDC) regulate and prioritize the safety and health of building occupants and the public. Similarly, the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and International Green Construction Code (IgCC) promote energy-efficient standards and the development of high-performance buildings.

Adherence to modern building codes establishes a consistent standard of safety across all structures, contributing to the creation of a robust infrastructure. Building safety stakeholders, when compliant with these codes, play a vital role in enhancing the overall resilience of buildings.

Sustainability and innovation

Within ICC-ES, the product certification arm of ICC, a wide range of services is offered to uplift best practices in sustainability and innovation. Evaluation Service Reports (ESRs) are instrumental in guiding manufacturers to introduce new and innovative products to the market, ensuring compliance with stringent safety criteria.

Furthermore, ICC-ES collaborates with International Standards Development Organizations (SDOs) and industry stakeholders on decarbonization initiatives. This includes developing acceptance criteria to measure the performance of eco-friendly cement in buildings, thus advancing sustainability efforts in construction.

Another critical initiative undertaken by ICC-ES involves the development of standards that address greenhouse gas emissions across a building's lifecycle, from design and construction to ongoing operations. By integrating sustainability principles into every stage of a building's development and operation, ICC-ES is driving positive change towards a more sustainable built environment.

Looking to the future

As extreme weather conditions become increasingly common, the MENA region is poised to undergo significant shifts in climate patterns. Forecasts predict prolonged heatwaves and droughts in the summer, juxtaposed with intense rainfall during the winter months.

To navigate these challenges effectively, robust building codes, standards, product compliance measures, and accreditation systems are indispensable. These elements play a crucial role in overcoming economic, social, and environmental barriers to effective operation, ensuring the resilience of infrastructure and communities in the face of evolving climate conditions.

A new capacity building initiative

As part of the Buildings Breakthrough target to achieve near-zero emissions and resilient buildings by 2030, ICC is spearheading a new initiative titled 'Building Capacity for Sustainable and Resilient Buildings.'

Within this initiative, ICC is developing a comprehensive capacity-building toolkit, which will be freely accessible to Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) worldwide. This toolkit serves as a vital resource and guide for identifying and enhancing elements within the building safety regulatory framework.

Furthermore, ICC is an active member of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, which focuses on addressing the challenge of buildings not aligning with the trajectory to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As the co-chair of the Adaptation Working Group of GlobalABC, ICC is poised to collaborate with GlobalABC leadership and other members to elevate the importance of adaptation. This will be achieved through the tools developed by GlobalABC and ICC's capacity-building initiative, amplifying the voices committed to addressing this critical issue.

