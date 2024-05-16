Muscat: BankDhofar always seeks to enhance its customer banking experience by providing premium exclusive offers and rewards for a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience. In this context, the bank has announced the launch of Olympic Games Paris 2024 Campaign, giving Al Riadah and Al Rifaa customers the opportunity to win exclusive packages to attend the Olympic Games Paris 2024 scheduled from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

The campaign will run till 31 May 2024, and a draw will be conducted to announce 2 winners who will attend the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Packages will include air tickets along with a companion, as well as luxurious hotel accommodation, city experience, and tickets to attend the event .

To qualify for the campaign, customers need to spend a minimum of OMR 100 per month using the eligible BankDhofar Visa Credit Cards. Each OMR 100 spent locally gives the customers 1 chance.

Commenting on this offer, Bilal Faiz Muhammad Al Raiisi, AGM - Cards & Bancassurance said: “We seek to be always closer to our customers by participating with them in all events and occasions and providing premium offers and exceptional campaigns to meet their expectations and needs, giving them a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience that suits our Al Riadah and Al Rifaa customers.”

“The exclusive outstanding offers provided to our customers around the year reflect our endeavors to offer them a combined banking experience integrated with our cutting-edge, innovative banking products, services and payment solutions,” he added.

“BankDhofar credit cardholders get the chance to participate in the bank’s campaigns all year round, in addition to enjoying a unique lifestyle through the various benefits offered by these cards,” he emphasized.

Manish Gautam, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman, said: "BankDhofar’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 promotion is a great example of how our clients can leverage Visa's sponsorship to create exclusive, rewarding, and memorable experiences for their Visa cardholders. Given that the Olympics is one of the most watched sporting events globally, it's also a strategic move that can significantly promote the use of digital payments and support local businesses. We're proud to help bring value to BankDhofar’s Visa cardholders, while also contributing to the Oman government’s digital commerce agenda.”

BankDhofar’s Credit Cards offer the best payment method of convenience and benefits, including the Rewards Program, Entertainer App, etc... Additionally, Credit Cards provide a unique lifestyle, and eligibility for exceptional campaigns throughout the year, which are always well-received and popular among customers.

