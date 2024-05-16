DUBAI: Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings is considering options for its education platform, including a potential regional initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm, which operates healthcare and education assets, said its board had approved the carve-out and creation of a new holding company for the platform, which could potentially be listed.

"This decision reflects the Board's confidence in the Education platform's robust financial and operating performance, its attractive market positioning, and the compelling prospects for long-term value creation," Amanat said.

The potential IPO would follow other listings of education firms in the region in recent years, including Emirati schools operator Taaleem Holdings. Abu Dhabi-based Alef Education has also reportedly been considering a listing.

Amanat's education platform includes MDX, one of the overseas campuses of Middlesex University in London as well as HDC, which offers special education and care services in Saudi Arabia, and Nema Holding, which provides higher education in Abu Dhabi.

