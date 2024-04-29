The development marks Valor Hospitality’s triumphant entry into the lucrative Branded Residences segment in Dubai, the region’s hottest market

RAK, UAE: Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, announces that it has selected Valor Hospitality to oversee the future management of luxury real estate developer MERED’s flagship project, ‘ICONIC Tower’ designed by Pininfarina.

Led by Michael Bagdasarov, Senior Advisory Manager at Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the team successfully completed a third-party operator search and selection to manage the property under MERED’s brand. Stirling Hospitality Advisors selected Valor Hospitality as the property’s management company to create a product that will stand out in terms of residents’ and guests’ experience alike. As part of the Technical Services Agreement signed by Valor Hospitality, they will also support MERED by consulting on the design of both front-of-house and back-of-house areas to ensure the highest level of service, as well as the smooth running of operations.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are delighted to have selected Valour Hospitality to ensure the future successful management of ICONIC Tower, a luxury serviced residential building that stands as a significant milestone in Dubai Internet City. Our team worked extensively to pinpoint the ideal partner capable of delivering the high standard of luxury services envisioned by MERED. We also carefully negotiated contracts to ensure alignment with our expectations for excellence. ICONIC Tower is set to be a cornerstone in the ongoing transformation of Dubai Internet City and we are excited to contribute to its evolution into a vibrant and upscale part of town."

Slated to be completed by Q2 2027, the 286.4-meter-tall tower will serve as a new landmark in Dubai Internet City and will feature 310 exclusive apartments. Offering world-class amenities including a private cinema, an infinity pool overlooking the Dubai skyline, a fully equipped gym, 423 dedicated parking spaces, and much more. Designed by Pininfarina, the tower is set to harmoniously merge beauty and technology to stand out in the growing cosmopolitan hub of Dubai.

Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO of MERED, said: “We are excited to partner with Stirling Hospitality Advisors as our lead consultant for the operator search for our flagship project in Dubai Internet City - ICONIC Tower. Property management is one of the key elements in premium real estate experience we aimed to deliver in our project. Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ proven track record as well as comprehensive research and expertise have helped ensure the project is managed seamlessly with all key stakeholders.”

As a subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Currently, the advisory firm asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager and consultant, offering its clients long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently, asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management and development company of alternate thinking enthusiasts. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA, with 95+ hotels across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is rapidly expanding further within the Middle East and Central Asia regions. Driven by excellence and innovation, Valor create memorable experiences for guests and deliver exceptional commercial performance across branded and independent hotels for owners. Value is created through support services such as, site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, technical services, facilities management and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes people's lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.

