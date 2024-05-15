The entities will collaborate to develop the UAE’s first Breast Cancer Quality Improvement Programme (QiP) and Research Platform, accelerating progress in the fight against breast cancer

Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi will be the first in the region to offer a dedicated National Quality Improvement tool for long-term breast cancer care

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: During Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the Emirate’s healthcare sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a premier digital healthcare solutions company and AstraZeneca, a global science-led biopharmaceutical company. The entities will collaborate to develop the UAE’s first Breast Cancer Quality Improvement Programme (QiP) and Research Platform, accelerating progress in the fight against breast cancer. The Breast Cancer QIP and Research Platform seeks to significantly improve breast cancer, diagnosis and treatment strategies through innovative research using clinical analysis.

In the presence of H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – DoH (DoH), Michel Demare, Chair of the Board at AstraZeneca, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director, and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, the MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Sameh ElFangary, Cluster President - GCC and Pakistan at AstraZeneca.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH said: "Launching the Breast Cancer Quality Improvement Programme and Research Platform at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, further solidifies the Department’s ongoing efforts to raise public awareness on the most pressing healthcare topics and ensure the population’s health and longevity within the Emirate and beyond. This MoU reflects our dedication to implementing comprehensive programmes focused on prevention, early detection, and advanced treatments. Through collaborating with our strategic partners, AstraZeneca and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, we aim to alleviate the impact of breast cancer and make good health and quality care a universal standard.”

Highlighting the strategic objectives of the MoU, Kareem Shahin, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services said: “We are excited to join forces with AstraZeneca under the leadership of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi to kick-off this important project that aims to transform breast cancer care globally. The Breast Cancer Research Platform will enable the development of personalised care through innovation in the pursuit of better patient outcomes.”

Sameh ElFangary, AstraZeneca Cluster President, GCC and Pakistan said: “We are proud to work with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services to unlock what the power of science can do. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women worldwide and as the burden of disease continues to mount, identifying and treating cancer early remains key to improving patient outcomes. Our ambition, alongside ADHDS is to collaboratively redefine treatment pathways to someday eliminate cancer as a cause of death.”

Breast cancer poses a significant health challenge for women globally, and the UAE is no exception. Through this MoU, the Department alongside its strategic partners are committed to harnessing clinical research to improve breast cancer care and research in the UAE. In order to enhance patient care and research outcomesthe parties will leverage the Emirate’s world-leading healthcare infrastructure to address fragmented breast cancer data, limited real-time care quality tracking, and insufficient research infrastructure. Additionally, Malaffi, the first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform in the MENA region, will play a pivotal role in this groundbreaking initiative through clinical research.

With an expected increase in population growth and high rates of people infected in cancer, the agreement highlights the urgency for collaborative efforts and resource allocation to address this pressing matter. The QiP and Research Platform aims to directly combat this challenge by enhancing breast cancer care and providing insights for the healthcare community to recognise trends, leading to improved treatment outcomes.

The platform serves as a testament to DoH’s commitment in positioning the Emirate as a global life sciences hub and an incubator for responsible healthcare innovation. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi will be the first in the region to offer a dedicated National Quality Improvement tool for long-term breast cancer care, providing researchers, academia and healthcare professionals the opportunity to generate a comprehensive list of publications in the field.

Since its launch in 2019, Malaffi has significantly benefited healthcare providers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through its widespread adoption, the healthcare sector in the Emirate continues on a path of innovation and excellence in patient care.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is a major government initiative taking place between 13 May and 15 May 2024 which seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem. The always-on platform is witnessing a true gathering of pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors.

The Department is collaborating with key strategic partners within the healthcare ecosystem, including the event’s Foundation Partner M42 and other leading healthcare ecosystem sponsors, PureHealth, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Burjeel Holdings, GSK, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), Novartis, Viatris, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and many more to bring the vision of better health to life.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS), a M42 company

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unleash efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale.

Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE).

Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally,

ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.

ADHDS is an asset of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

www.m42.ae

