The Kano state government has declared its determination to eradicate all kinds of malnutrition among pregnant women, adolescent girls, lactating mothers, and children under the age of five.

This commitment was made by the state commissioner of health, Abubakar Labaran, on Wednesday at the closing of an eight-day training of trainers on maternal, infant, and young child nutrition in collaboration with the World Bank.

A statement signed by Rukayya Uba Sulaiman, Communication Officer of Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN), Kano branch, indicated that the Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Musa Tanko Garko, reiterated the government’s resolve to roll out mechanisms to eradicate malnutrition in the state.

“The Kano state government will do everything possible to support and enhance nutritional outcomes in the communities, through not only academic concepts but practical tools that have the power to transform the lives of the good people of the state,” the statement read.

The training aimed to refresh and provide knowledge of Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) to health workers from various cadres, including academia, medical associations, and representatives from Kano State Polytechnics.

Dr Umar Yahuza Umar, Coordinator of ANRIN Kano, elaborated on the importance of linking policy plans and the actualization of the annual nutrition budget in achieving the organised set objectives.

He also highlighted the benefits of early initiation, complementary feeding, hygiene practices, and the consequences of malnutrition among the targeted groups.

Dr Yahuza called on the participants to carry all the knowledge and practices to their respective places and continue to advocate for the implementation of effective nutritional practices through behaviour change communication.

