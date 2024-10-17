The Port Manager of Tin-Can Island Port, Mr Abubakar Sani Isa, has assured his guests of total commitment to upholding best practice in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking recently when he received members of the Port Health Services, led by the head/office-in-charge of Port Health Service, Tin-Can Island Port, Dr Omede Ogu, the Tin-Can Port Manager said he will forward all requests for vehicle and more office space for Port Health to the organisation’s headquarters in Marina.

The Port Health official, Dr Omede, appreciated the Port Manager for the space they have been given in the port and made some other request.

Dr Omede said: “We will need your help in providing us utility vehicle and your authorisation to send letter to terminals in port that we are going to start the environmental virus sensitisation programme in less than a month.

“Most importantly, the Port Health Services is set to build a stronger, safer, collaborative and smarter virus secured environmental system for appropriate management of Port Health Service in a way that will limit the impact of any outbreak of diseases on the Nigerian economy.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).