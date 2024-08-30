Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday called for the strengthening of relations between Nigeria and European Union (EU), particularly in addressing malnutrition and other humanitarian challenges in the country.

He made the call during a courtesy visit by an EU delegation led by the outgoing EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President expressed deep appreciation for Ambassador Isopi’s contributions during her tenure.

He expressed Nigeria’s appreciation for the EU’s support noting there was a need for continued collaboration between the two partners.

“You have contributed significantly to strengthening the relationship between the EU and Nigeria. Your assistance in humanitarian efforts in the North East and North West, as well as in trade between our two nations, has been invaluable,” he told the envoy.

Noting Nigeria’s strategic importance to the EU, Senator Shettima said, “Nigeria is the most populous nation on the continent and is projected to become the third most populous nation globally by 2050, after China and India. We appreciate your commitment and involvement in some of the most important programmes in Nigeria.”

The Vice President particularly commended Ambassador Isopi’s work in Nigeria, saying, “You have contributed immensely towards strengthening the relationship between the EU and Nigeria. You have midwifed many transactions and assisted in many humanitarian endeavors in the North East and the North West subregions.”

“You have been around for some of the epochal moments in Nigeria’s political evolution. You were part of the process that midwifed the current transition. You were actively involved in signing the peace accord with political parties prior to the 2023 elections. You have been the focal person even in championing humanitarian causes.

“We value the EU’s continued engagement and support, especially in humanitarian efforts and development initiatives. We need your support now more than ever, particularly in addressing humanitarian crises and security challenges in the Northwest,” he added.

Responding, Ambassador Isopi reflected on her three-year tenure in Nigeria, highlighting the progress and collaborations achieved, declaring that “after three memorable years, it’s time for me to say goodbye.

“Nigeria has been busy, and I leave with an even warmer feeling in my heart than when I arrived. Nigeria has made great progress, with much more development and improved infrastructure,” she added.

The Ambassador emphasised the close collaboration between the EU and Nigeria, particularly with the office of the Vice President.

She said: “We’re proud of our collaboration with the office of the Vice President on many programmes. Your office has led the way, and we’ve been working diligently”.

“We aim to support Nigeria in peace and security. We’re very present and committed in the Northeast, and we’re now looking increasingly at the Northwest.

“We recently launched a new education programme there. We’ll continue to support the government’s efforts in humanitarian assistance, including new development actions in education and health.”

The Ambassador also noted the EU’s role in Nigeria’s economic development, saying, “We’re also very active in economic development, working closely with your office on several initiatives, particularly in agriculture. We’re supporting key value chains, especially in the North, as we know that creating jobs for youth is crucial.”

She expressed confidence in the future of EU-Nigeria relations, just as she said, “We want to reinstate our continued engagement and renewed determination from the EU to work with Nigeria. I’m sure my successor will find in Nigeria a good partner to further develop our relationship.”

